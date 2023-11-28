Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

CarMax stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 596,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,704. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

