Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 30,656 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 4.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.22. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,904. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.