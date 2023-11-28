Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 70,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,457. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.