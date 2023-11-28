Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $312,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,498,687.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $312,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,498,687.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,191 shares of company stock worth $13,318,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

