Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $255.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASR stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $5.7115 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

