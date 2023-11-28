Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 17,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAL. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

