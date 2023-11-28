GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.19) to GBX 1,585 ($20.02) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.78).

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Dividend Announcement

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,414.20 ($17.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.29. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,609 ($20.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,461.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($48.04) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,519.86). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.