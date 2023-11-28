Hall Kathryn A. Invests $166,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 19,930,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,429,695. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.