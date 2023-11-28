Hall Kathryn A. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hall Kathryn A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,004. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.