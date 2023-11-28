Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. 781,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,952,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

