Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,779 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.8% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth about $368,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

