Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 642 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.11. 763,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

