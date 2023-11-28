Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

