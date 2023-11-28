Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,852 First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. 16,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,347. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

