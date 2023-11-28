Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 53,727 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $872.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

