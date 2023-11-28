Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 53,727 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
EDIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $872.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.