Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 535 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,863,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FNOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 96,949 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

