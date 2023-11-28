Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $240,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

