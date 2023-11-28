Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $319,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 46,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,625. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

