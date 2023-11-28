Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $284,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $2,892,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

