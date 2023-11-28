Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $194.60. 769,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

