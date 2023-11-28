Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

