HC Wainwright Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $8.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ERAS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 259,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,299. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,496,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
