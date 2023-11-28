HC Wainwright Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $8.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 259,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,299. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,496,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Erasca

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Erasca by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

