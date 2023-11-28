Head to Head Survey: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) vs. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 33.65 -$31.77 million N/A N/A Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 9.06 -$38.84 million ($2.10) -0.85

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cocrystal Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,674.77%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 585.71%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -2,559.40% -145.90% -134.79% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -54.10% -51.18%

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

