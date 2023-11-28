Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.54 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.39 million and $17,670.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00009460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.52502152 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,645.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

