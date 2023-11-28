Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 239040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hertz Global

Hertz Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.