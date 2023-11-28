Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.69. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

