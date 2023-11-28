Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 188.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,958 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $475.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

