Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 892,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

