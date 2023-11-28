Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,022,450 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $56,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after buying an additional 531,919 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after buying an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 667,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

ECVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 93,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,275. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

