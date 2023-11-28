Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 130,180 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,180 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 601,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

