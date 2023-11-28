Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $43,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 22,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,708. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

