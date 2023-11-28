Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,610 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.28. 60,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

