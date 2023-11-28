Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $48.27 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Equitrans Midstream worth $48,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 333,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

