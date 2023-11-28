Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 114,460 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,460 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vontier worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $776,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $419,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vontier by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Vontier by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

