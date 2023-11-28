Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 23,740 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Belden worth $51,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Belden Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

