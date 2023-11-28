HSBC Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,750 ($22.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.39) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.17) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,999.14 ($25.25).

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,457 ($18.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,750.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,037.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,224.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,448.01 ($18.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.55).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($98,711.63). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

