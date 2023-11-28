Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 162,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,797. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

