Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,657 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

