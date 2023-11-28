Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,497 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

