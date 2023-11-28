Huntington National Bank Buys 52 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL traded up $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,443.38. 4,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,445.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.98. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

