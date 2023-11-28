Huntington National Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average of $274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.