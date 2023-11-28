Huntington National Bank Sells 946 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 106,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

