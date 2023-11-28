IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,223 shares during the period. IAC accounts for about 6.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.39% of IAC worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 196,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.