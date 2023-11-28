ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 294,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

