ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,386,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,081,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 208.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

ICUI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. 227,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.