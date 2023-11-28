IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get IDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.