IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.30.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- How to Invest in Energy
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.