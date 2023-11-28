IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $107,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $12.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,935. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

