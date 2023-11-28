Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on the stock.
Ilika Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of IKA stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £73.09 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 2.18. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.91).
About Ilika
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ilika
- What is a SEC Filing?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.