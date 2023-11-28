Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 481,328 shares.The stock last traded at $58.15 and had previously closed at $57.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

