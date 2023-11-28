Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 40,800.0% in November

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 40,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

